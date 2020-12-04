e-paper
Dec 04, 2020-Friday
World News

At least 2 US marshals, suspect shot in New York, say police

The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. but didn’t immediately have information about the conditions of those shot.

world Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 18:26 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
New York
An NYPD officer walks along a sparsely populated Wall Street in the Manhattan borough of New York.(Representational Image / AP)
         

At least two US marshals and a suspect were shot in the Bronx early Friday, police said.

The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. but didn’t immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. Two or three marshals were injured, the department said.

Media reports described the marshals’ injuries as not life threatening.

The police department’s public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the US Marshals Service. No one was immediately available to comment at the Marshals’ Service office in New York City.

