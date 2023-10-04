News / World News / At least 20 killed after bus plunges off Venice bridge in Italy

At least 20 killed after bus plunges off Venice bridge in Italy

Reuters |
Oct 04, 2023 01:26 AM IST

At least 20 dead in Italian coach crash near Venice, mayor tells local media

At least 20 people died on Tuesday after a coach crashed off an overpass near Venice in northern Italy, the city's mayor was quoted as saying by Italian newspaper la Repubblica.

It's believed the vehicle landed on a railway track and is currently on fire. (Euronews)
It's believed the vehicle landed on a railway track and is currently on fire. (Euronews)

The coach veered off the road and fell close to railway lines in the district of Mestre, which is connected to Venice by a bridge, Italian news agencies and television reported, but the cause of the accident was still unclear.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"It's an apocalyptic scene. I am speechless," Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sky Italia reported that 18 bodies had so far been dragged from the wreckage after the coach caught fire, with numerous others injured.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out