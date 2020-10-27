e-paper
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials

At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials

The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital. A spokesman for the hospital said it had received seven dead and 70 injured patients.

world Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 10:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times
“The blast took place in a madrassa where unknown people had planted explosives in a plastic bag,” a police officer told news agency Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"The blast took place in a madrassa where unknown people had planted explosives in a plastic bag," a police officer told news agency Reuters on condition of anonymity.(Reuters (Representative image))
         

At least seven people, including children, were killed and dozens injured in a blast near a seminary in Peshawar’s Dir Colony in Pakistan, news agency Reuters said quoting officials.

“The blast took place in a madrassa where unknown people had planted explosives in a plastic bag,” a police officer told news agency Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital. A spokesman for the hospital said it had received seven dead and 70 injured patients.

More details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)

