At least 61 killed as Huthi rebels, pro-govt forces clash in Yemen’s Hodeida

At least 61 combatants have been killed in clashes in Yemen’s flashpoint Hodeida, medics and a military source said on Sunday, and dozens of wounded were taken to hospitals outside the city.

Medics in the Red Sea city reported 43 Huthi rebels and nine pro-government forces killed in clashes over the past 24 hours. Another nine pro-government fighters were reported killed by medics at a hospital in government-held Mokha, south of Hodeida. A government military source confirmed the toll.

Dozens of wounded rebels were transferred to hospitals in the provinces of Sanaa and Ibb, further inland, a source at the Hodeida military hospital said.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 12:17 IST