At least 677,000 refugees flee Ukraine: UN
Some 677,000 refugees have fled the conflict in Ukraine for safety in neighbouring countries, while around a million people are estimated to be internally displaced, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
The UN Refugee Agency chief Filippo Grandi said the numbers of people on the move was “extremely worrying”, as Russian troops pound cities in eastern Ukraine, on day six of Moscow’s invasion.
“We are looking at what could become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century,” Grandi said.
Grandi said that around half had fled to Poland, whilst roughly 90,000 had reached Hungary, 60,000 Moldova, 50,000 Slovakia and 40,000 Romania.
The United Nations launched an emergency appeal on Tuesday for $1.7 billion to provide urgent humanitarian aid to people caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and refugees fleeing the fighting.
The Red Cross also appealed on Tuesday for more than $270 million to help people caught up in the Ukraine conflict.
Russia fires in Kyiv, Kharkiv; Indian dies in shelling: Top updates on Ukraine
Among those who died during the day due to fighting and airstrikes in Kharkiv include a 21-year-old Indian medical student as well. Naveen Shekharappa was waiting outside a grocery store in the city when a missile hit the administrative building this morning.
Zelenskyy asks ‘what's the point’, recalls history as Russians bomb Babyn Yar
The Babyn Yar incident had happened over the course of a few days in 1941 as part of Nazi Germany's campaign against the Soviet Union - of which both Russia and Ukraine were a part then.
EU chief von der Leyen says ‘we support other Russia that wants peace, no war’
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen thanked Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania for allowing Ukrainian refugees to take shelter in their countries. She also announced the EU's proposal to activate the temporary protection mechanism through which these refugees can obtain a status in the countries, and get access to schools, work and medical care.
‘Prove you’re with Ukraine': Zelenskyy addresses European Parliament on Russia
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk will deliver their speeches via video conference. European Council president Charles Michel, European Commission chief Ursual Von der Leyen, and EU high representative Josep Borrell Fontelles will also attend the meeting.
Video: Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine's 2nd largest city - minister
On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that some of Russia’s alleged actions in Ukraine, if true, “would potentially be a war crime.”