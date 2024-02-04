 At least 11 killed in Ukrainian shelling of occupied city: Russia | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / At least 11 killed in Ukrainian shelling of occupied city: Russia

At least 11 killed in Ukrainian shelling of occupied city: Russia

AFP |
Feb 04, 2024 12:49 AM IST

Lysychansk, in the Lugansk region, fell to Russian forces after a brutal battle six months into Moscow's offensive in 2022.

A Ukrainian attack on the eastern occupied city of Lysychansk killed at least 11 people, Russian officials said Saturday, adding that more people were believed to be under the rubble as rescue operations continue.

Severodonetsk, with a pre-war population of around 100,000 people, is one of several important urban hubs that lie on Russia's path to capturing the entire Lugansk region.(AFP)
Severodonetsk, with a pre-war population of around 100,000 people, is one of several important urban hubs that lie on Russia's path to capturing the entire Lugansk region.(AFP)

Lysychansk, in the Lugansk region, fell to Russian forces after a brutal battle six months into Moscow's offensive in 2022.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Russian officials said Ukraine had struck a building housing a popular bakery.

"Unfortunately, 11 people died," Russia's emergency situations ministry said on Telegram.

It said that rescuers "saved 10 people and handed them to doctors", and that rescue operations would go on into the night.

The Moscow-installed governor of Lugansk, Leonid Pasechnik, said earlier that Kyiv had targeted a bakery that was known to have fresh bread on weekends.

RIA Novosti published a video of a heavily damaged building, with emergency workers pulling out an entirely crushed car.

The one-storey building had a large sign on it that read "Restaurant Adriatic" and appeared entirely destroyed and covered in rubble.

Moscow-installed authorities said one wounded man in "serious condition" was taken to hospital in the city of Lugansk, where three other wounded people would also be taken.

Pasechnik said police and emergency services were at the scene and trying to "rescue victims with special equipment".

Lysychansk had a population of around 111,000 people before Moscow's offensive.

Russia took control of it and its twin city of Severodonetsk in summer 2022 after some of the most brutal battles of its almost two-year offensive.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On