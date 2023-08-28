News / World News / At least 9 Iranian pilgrims killed in road crash in Iraq's Nassiriya

At least 9 Iranian pilgrims killed in road crash in Iraq's Nassiriya

Reuters |
Aug 28, 2023 10:37 PM IST

One of the medical sources said 31 people, including women and children, were injured and five of them were in a critical condition.

At least nine Iranian pilgrims died and dozens were injured when a bus carrying them collided with a truck in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya on Monday, two medical sources said.

The bus was crammed with pilgrims en-route to the holy Shi'ite Muslim city of Karbala.(Representative images)
The bus was crammed with pilgrims en-route to the holy Shi’ite Muslim city of Karbala.(Representative images)

The bus was crammed with pilgrims en-route to the holy Shi’ite Muslim city of Karbala, the sources told Reuters.

One of the medical sources said 31 people, including women and children, were injured and five of them were in a critical condition.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 28, 2023
