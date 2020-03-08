e-paper
Attendee at political summit featuring Trump has coronavirus

The individual is quarantined and under medical care in New Jersey.

world Updated: Mar 08, 2020 06:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
US President Donald Trump arrives at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
US President Donald Trump arrives at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (REUTERS)
         

A person who attended a gathering of top US political conservatives including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Saturday.

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is one of the country’s largest annual gatherings of political conservatives, attracting thousands, and in addition to Trump and Pence the February 26-29 event near Washington also featured several Cabinet members and top White House officials.

“The exposure occurred previous to the conference. A New Jersey hospital tested the person, and CDC confirmed the positive result,” the event’s organizer American Conservative Union tweeted, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The individual is quarantined and under medical care in New Jersey.

“This attendee had no interaction with the President or the Vice President and never attended the events in the main hall,” the statement added.

COVID-19 is spread via small droplets from the nose and mouth of an infected person, and is thought to be able to survive on surfaces for a few hours up to several days, the World Health Organization says. (AFP) AD

