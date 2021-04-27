IND USA
Australia halts direct passenger flights from India amid Covid-19 surge

  • India's new coronavirus cases stayed above 300,000 for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON APR 27, 2021 10:32 AM IST

Australia will suspend all direct passenger flights from India until May 15, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, following a surge in Covid-19 infections in the world's second-most populous country.

India's new coronavirus cases stayed above 300,000 for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday. It reported 2,771 new deaths, but health experts believe the tally is significantly higher.


