Australia PM, trailing in election polls, announces housing policy
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a housing policy on Sunday aimed at boosting home ownership and reducing prices, as his government lags the opposition Labor Party days before a general election.
Australians will vote for a government on Saturday, with recent polls showing Morrison's Liberal-National coalition on track to lose to centre-left Labor.
A win by Labor, led by Anthony Albanese, would end nine years of conservative government in Australia.
Morrison's Liberal Party will formally launch its campaign in Brisbane on Sunday, with Morrison expected to detail the policy at the event in a last-ditch appeal to voters.
Also read: QUAD to push back on belligerence in Indo-Pacific in Tokyo
“I want to help more and more young families right across Australia to move into their own home and support their aspiration,” Morrison said in a statement on Sunday.
The policy aims to encourage older Australians to sell the family property, the statement said. It would enable those aged over 55 to sell a home and invest up to A$300,000 ($200,000) in a superannuation fund outside existing caps.
The policy is an effort to put downward pressure on high house prices in an election campaign that has been dominated by cost-of-living concerns, national security and climate change.
Labor's Albanese said on Sunday he backed the housing initiative, describing it as a "modest announcement".
"This suggestion by the government is a practical one and we'll support it," he told ABC television.
Also read: Australian PM posts picture of dinner he cooked. Internet says chicken looks raw
The announcement comes after Morrison promised on Saturday to be more empathetic if he wins re-election after conceding he could be a "bulldozer" and promising to change.
-
Shanghai to gradually begin reopening malls, other firms post Covid lockdown
The Chinese financial and manufacturing hub of Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons from Monday after weeks in a strict COVID-19 lockdown, the city's vice mayor told a media briefing on Sunday. The city of 25 million people has been locked down for more than six weeks as its battles a COVID outbreak.
-
North Korea faces 1st Covid outbreak, over 40 deaths due to ‘fever’ | 5 points
North Korea - often referred to as “the hermit state”-- has recorded a massive Covid-19 outbreak, after claiming to have zero Covid cases for nearly two years. Read: Explained: What's behind North Korea's Covid-19 admission? Here are five latest developments in the newly Covid-hit country: North Korea on Sunday confirmed 15 more deaths due to 'fever', taking the country's reported fever-related fatalities to 42.
-
Russian diplomats in US being ‘threatened’ with violence, claims envoy
Russia's ambassador in Washington DC, Anatoly Antonov, who alleged last month that Moscow's diplomats in the United States were being 'blocked' by American authorities, has now claimed that Russian officials are being 'threatened' with violence, adding that US intelligence agents are trying to 'establish contact' with the embassy staff.
-
Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, Putin’s warning to Finland: Top updates on war
The ongoing war in Ukraine entered day 80 as Russian forces started withdrawing from the northeastern city of Kharkiv, which had been bombarded for weeks. The Institute for the Study of War, a think-tank based in Washington, has said that Ukraine appears to have won the battle in Kharkiv as it prevented Russian forces from encircling, let alone seizing the city.
-
Elon Musk gets a call from Twitter's legal team. Here's why
World's richest person Elon Musk on Sunday took to Twitter to claim that the Twitter legal team has accused him of “violating their NDA” as he had revealed the "bot check sample size”. This comes just two days after Musk said his deal with microblogging platform Twitter worth $44 billion was temporarily on hold.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics