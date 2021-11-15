Home / World News / Australian kids aged 5-11 could get Covid vaccines in January
world news

Australian kids aged 5-11 could get Covid vaccines in January

The program isn’t expected to ramp up until later in January as people return from summer holidays and schools reopen, the report said.
A nurse immuniser administers the AstraZeneca vaccine to a patient at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination clinic in Sydney, Australia.(REUTERS)
A nurse immuniser administers the AstraZeneca vaccine to a patient at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination clinic in Sydney, Australia.(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |

Australia could begin its rollout of Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11 in January, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

In the clearest signal yet from the government for a start date, Covid-19 Taskforce Commander Lieutenant General John Frewen said doses of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine have been secured but aren’t yet in the country, according to an interview cited in the newspaper. 

The program isn’t expected to ramp up until later in January as people return from summer holidays and schools reopen, the report said. Infants might be eligible for vaccinations soon after, when results are expected from clinical trials. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out