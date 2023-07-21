Home / World News / Australia's new 'wellbeing' dashboard like Bhutan's happiness index: What is it

Australia's new 'wellbeing' dashboard like Bhutan's happiness index: What is it

ByMallika Soni
Jul 21, 2023 09:34 AM IST

Australia National Wellbeing Dashboard: The dashboard is similar to Bhutan's famous "gross national happiness" index.

Australia launched a "national wellbeing" dashboard which includes new indicators to measure progress such as health, education and environment. The aim of the dashboard is to better the balance between social and economic objectives, officials said as the indictors across five categories will track- healthy, secure, sustainable, cohesive, and prosperous. This can be viewed on an online dashboard and will be updated annually to complement economic indicators such as gross domestic product, inflation and employment.

Australia National Wellbeing Dashboard: The Australian flag is seen. (Reuters)
Australia National Wellbeing Dashboard: The Australian flag is seen. (Reuters)

The dashboard is similar to Bhutan's famous "gross national happiness" index which is considered more important than the GDP by the country.

Read more: Vladimir Putin has dementia? Speculation after this strange memory lapse. Watch

"I think one of the frustrations that we have had for some time really is people have only thought that our social objectives and our economic objectives must be in conflict," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said, adding, "I think that they can be in concert and that is what the national wellbeing framework is all about."

What an Australian government report said?

In a report titled "Measuring What Matters" issued to accompany the dashboard, the government said that Australia had made progress on life expectancy, reducing resource use, diversity, incomes and employment but measures of chronic health conditions, national security, biodiversity and fiscal sustainability had all been declined.

Almost 13 per cent reported mental health problems and half the population has one or more chronic health conditions, the report noted. Measures of household financial stress and access to housing have also deteriorated as cost of living has risen in the country.

Twenty of the indicators had improved over the past few decades while seven were stable and 12 had deteriorated.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out