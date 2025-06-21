Axiom launch: Shubhanshu Shukla to take part in these 7 experiments in space

Axiom Mission 4 (Ax‑4) is all geared up to take off to its destination, International Space Station (ISS), from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will be part of the crew. He and other team members will conduct several experiments in space. The experiments that are to be conducted by Shukla, are developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and other Indian institutions.(AFP)

The launch, which was scheduled on Sunday, June 22, has been delayed.

While the launch shas been postponed until further notice, Shukla and Axiom Mission will be reportedly conducting these 7 experiments in space. The experiments are developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and other Indian institutions.

1. Myogenesis

Co-ordinated by the Institute of Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (InStem), India, one of India’s research missions as part of Axiom includes looking for the causes of muscle atrophy. Since astronauts suffer from muscle loss in space, Shukla will be looking into its causes in microgravity and identifying therapy-based strategies to deal with it.

2. Food crop seeds in microgravity

Co-ordinated by Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology and Kerala Agricultural University, seeds of six varieties of crops will be taken to space to test their growth and development. Kerala Agricultural University expects to look for genetic properties that can be used for crop cultivation in space.

3. Sprouting salad seeds in the International Space Station (ISS)

Co-ordinated by the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad and Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad, this experiment aims to look for the effect of space on the process of germination and thriving of seeds. The seeds will be cultivated across generations to observe genetic and nutritional changes after the mission.

4. Voyager tardigrade

Co-ordinated by Indian Institute of Science, this experiment aims towards finding the underlying reason behind how the almost indestructible micro-animals cope under extreme stress. The process involves rehydrating the organisms and studying their existence and healing procedures in space.

5. Voyager displays

Also coordinated by Indian Institute of Science, this experiment will dive deep into researching the physical and cognitive consequences of computer screen usage in space by observing actions like pointing at the screen, and eyeball movements. It will also shed light on its effects on the astronaut's stress levels.

6. Cyanobacteria in microgravity

Co-ordinated by the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) with the European Space Agency (ESA), this experiment aims at examining cyanobacteria or water bacteria's photosynthesis abilities. Two strains of this bacterium will be experimented with to find out about their growth rates and biochemical activities in space.

7. Space microalgae

Co-ordinated by the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) & National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR), India, this experiment will research into the metabolism, growth and genetic activities of microalgae without gravity, in space. Three strains of microalgae will undergo this experiment.

