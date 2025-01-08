Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Baby boy born on migrant boat off Spain's Canary Islands

Reuters |
Jan 08, 2025 09:27 PM IST

MIGRATION-SPAIN/BABY (PIX, TV):Baby boy born on migrant boat off Spain's Canary Islands

MADRID, - A baby boy was born on a migrant dinghy en route to Spain's Canary Islands this week, Spain's rescue service said on Wednesday, publishing a photograph of the newborn, its mother and dozens of other migrants on the crowded boat.

Baby boy born on migrant boat off Spain's Canary Islands
Baby boy born on migrant boat off Spain's Canary Islands

The vessel was first spotted off the island of Lanzarote on Jan. 6, as Spain celebrated the Epiphany holiday, when local children traditionally receive presents from the Three Kings.

When the coastguard ship arrived, it found the mother and baby both in good health. A total of 60 people were on board, including 14 women and four children.

Domingo Trujillo, the captain of the rescue vessel, told broadcaster TVE they knew there was a pregnant woman on board.

"The surprise was a totally naked baby who was born 10, 15 or 20 minutes earlier," he said.

The woman was lying on the floor of the crowded boat while the baby was in the hands of someone else near her, he recalled.

"I covered him up, took him here and patted him so that he would stop crying," he said.

Medics onboard recommended the mother and baby be transferred to a hospital by helicopter.

Alvaro Serrano Perez, commander of the helicopter, told Reuters: "Being Three Kings Day this was the best gift we could have received."

The seven Spanish islands off northwestern Africa's Atlantic coast are struggling to absorb a surge in irregular migrants, mainly from Mali, Senegal and Morocco.

The archipelago hit an all-time annual high for a second year in a row with 46,843 arrivals in 2024, constituting 73% of the illegal migration to Spain, according to the latest data from the Interior Ministry.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On