Bahrain Prime minister has died, royal palace says

He was the longest serving Prime minister of any government in the world.

world Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 14:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, Prime mnister of Bahrain
Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, Prime mnister of Bahrain(Reuters)
         

Bahrain’s Prime minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa has died, the royal palace announced on Wednesday on Twitter, report news agency Reuters.

Born on November 24,1935, he was a Bahraini royal and politician who has served as the Prime minister of Bahrain since 1970, taking office over a year before Bahrain’s independence on 15 August 1971.He was the longest-serving Prime minister of any government in the world.

Under the 2002 Constitution he lost some of his powers, with the King having the authority to appoint and (along with the Bahraini parliament) dismiss ministers.

Details of his death have not been yet released by the royal palace.

