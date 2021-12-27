e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Baloch activist’s death sparks protests; HRW calls for probe

Baloch activist’s death sparks protests; HRW calls for probe

Karima Baloch had taken refuge in Canada after fleeing Pakistan a few years back due to serious threats to her life. She was found dead in Ontario Lake on Toronto’s harbour front on Monday.

world Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 02:51 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Turbat, Pakistan
A person holds a placard to condemn the death of Karima Baloch, a Pakistani human rights activist living in Canada, who went missing and was found dead.
A person holds a placard to condemn the death of Karima Baloch, a Pakistani human rights activist living in Canada, who went missing and was found dead.(Reuters)
         

Hundreds of people hit the streets of Turbat city in Pakistan’s Balochistan province to protest over what they saw as the “cold-blooded assassination” of rights activist Karima Baloch.

They raised slogans against the Pakistani government’s response to Karima’s mysterious death in Toronto recently. Karima had taken refuge in Canada after fleeing Pakistan a few years back due to serious threats to her life. She was found dead in Ontario Lake on Toronto’s harbour front on Monday.

Condemning the death of the Baloch leader in Toronto, Kenneth Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Friday emphasised the need for a “thorough investigation” into the mysterious death of the slain activist.

tags
top news
Congress to firm up poll plan in January
Congress to firm up poll plan in January
China sends CPC leader to Kathmandu to stop split in Nepal Communist Party
China sends CPC leader to Kathmandu to stop split in Nepal Communist Party
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
Gratuity can be withheld for recovery of dues: SC
Gratuity can be withheld for recovery of dues: SC
Millions of Americans risk losing jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill
Millions of Americans risk losing jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill
At Kundli end of Singhu stir, quieter nooks and cleaner spaces
At Kundli end of Singhu stir, quieter nooks and cleaner spaces
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In