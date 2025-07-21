Dhaka crash: All about F-7 aircraft, China-made jet that crashed in Bangladesh

A Bangladesh Air Force combat plane crashed onto a crowded school complex on Monday, killing at least 19 people, including the pilot, and wounding more than 160 others. Bangladesh's fire service and security personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after an Air Force training jet crashed into a school in Dhaka.(AFP)

The Dhaka plane crash, which is being referred to as the worst aerial tragedy in Bangladesh in recent years, involved a Chinese-built F-7 BGI that crashed just minutes after it had taken off at 1:06 pm local time.

Chinese jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka's Uttara during classes while the classes were going on.

According to military officials and emergency responders, the reason for the crash is under investigation, but eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud sound coming from the campus grounds, military officials and emergency workers said.

Here's all you need to know about the F-7 BGI jet that crashed in Dhaka:

The F-7 BGI aircraft, one of the ageing air armadas of Bangladesh, is an upgraded variation of China's Chengdu F-7. It has its roots in the Soviet-era MiG-21.

The Chengdu J-7 fighter aircraft was manufactured between 1965 and 2013 and is still being used largely as an interceptor aircraft in many air forces, including the People's Liberation Army Air Force.

Despite being outdated according to international standards, the F-7 jet is still a mainstay in the Bangladesh Air Force reportedly due to its low price and dependability for pilot training and light combat missions.

The last lot of these planes was supplied by China to Bangladesh in 2013, closing its production line soon after.

Chengdu J-7 crash history

The Chengdu J-7, also known by its export designation F-7, has a long service history marked by a series of crashes across various air forces that have operated it.

Over the years, numerous incidents involving engine failures, technical malfunctions, and pilot error have been reported.

Last month, a Myanmar AF Chengdu J-7 fighter jet crashed under unknown circumstances in Pale township, Safaing region, on June 10. The aeroplane either suffered a technical malfunction or was shot down by the People’s Liberation Army.

Earlier in 2022, a J-7 plane crashed into a residential building in China's Xiangyang, a city in central China’s Hubei Province. However, the pilot of the crashed plane ejected himself from the aircraft and landed near the local airport.