Bangladesh elections to be held by June 2026? Yunus set deadline amid pressure from ‘impatient politicians’

As pressure mounts on Bangladesh's interim government to conduct fresh elections, Muhammad Yunus has set a deadline. During his visit to Japan, the interim chief announced that the next national elections will be held between December this year and June 2026. Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, (Bloomberg)

Yunus' remarks come at the same time the Bangladesh Nationalist Party held a massive rally in Dhaka calling for a "restoration of political rights of youth"

While addressing a public gathering in Tokyo, the Bangladeshi leader acknowledged the call for elections and stated that they could be held as early as December 2025.

Bangladesh elections to be held soon

“When elections take place an elected government takes over responsibility, and we hand it over to them. People are insisting to tell them when the elections will be because the politicians are very impatient to get to their seats of power. So I have been promising them for some time. It could be in December this year or at the latest June of 2026, so six months gap, depending on how fast we can do the reforms,” Yunus was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.

"If the reforms are slow and accomplish little then we have a longer time. And the longer time cannot continue endlessly. Must finish it up by June 2026," he added.

Pressure mounts on Yunus

In the background of Yunus' visit to Japan, BNP held a rally and called for an early election in Bangladesh. Adding pressure on the interim government, the political party stated that the date for the next elections is yet to be announced.

"Excuses are already being made regarding the national elections. Even after 10 months, the interim government has not announced the election date,” said Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the BNP in a video message.

Rahman added that in the past, elections have been held within three months of a caretaker government. However, following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, Yunus-led government is yet to decide on elections.

"The national election must be held by December. Preparations must begin immediately," Rahman added further as he joined the rally through a virtual platform from London.