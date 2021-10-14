Home / World News / Bangladesh: Mob vandalise Durga Puja pandals, govt warns of tough action
world news

Bangladesh: Mob vandalise Durga Puja pandals, govt warns of tough action

The authorities in Bangladesh have taken serious note of the violence and deployed paramilitary forces in areas where vandalism took place at Durga Puja pandals. The country's home minister has asked authorities to act against the perpetrators.
Many photos have been circulated on social media of the attacks on Durga Puja pandal in Bangladesh. We have not reproduced those photos keeping in mind the sensitivity of the issue.(Representative Photo/AFP)
Many photos have been circulated on social media of the attacks on Durga Puja pandal in Bangladesh. We have not reproduced those photos keeping in mind the sensitivity of the issue.(Representative Photo/AFP)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Several incidents of vandalism at Durga Puja pandals were reported in Bangladesh on Wednesday, after which the government has warned of tough action. The attacks have mostly happened in Cumilla (also known as Comilla) district, reports in local media said.

The violence was triggered after some posts on social media alleged besmirching of Quran at a puja venue, publications like bdnews24.com reported.

Temples were also attacked in the ensuing violence in Chandpur's Hajiganj, Chattogram's Banshkhali, Chapainawabganj's Shibganj and Cox Bazar's Pekua, the report said. Some publications reported that idols of Durga were damaged in a few areas.

The photos of the violence were widely circulated on social media.

The local hospital in Chandpur told bdnews24.com they received bodies of three people who they believe died in the violence. But, the police have not yet confirmed if these deaths are linked to violence.

The authorities in Bangladesh have taken serious note of the incidents and deployed paramilitary forces in the areas where violence took place. The country's home minister has asked authorities to act against the perpetrators.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that people behind the attacks in Cumilla in Chittagong district will be tracked down. He suspected the incident was an act of sabotage.

"The authorities have been ordered to bring the perpetrators to justice," Khan told the news portal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh durga puja
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out