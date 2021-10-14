Bangladesh: Mob vandalise Durga Puja pandals, govt warns of tough action

Several incidents of vandalism at Durga Puja pandals were reported in Bangladesh on Wednesday, after which the government has warned of tough action. The attacks have mostly happened in Cumilla (also known as Comilla) district, reports in local media said.

The violence was triggered after some posts on social media alleged besmirching of Quran at a puja venue, publications like bdnews24.com reported.

Temples were also attacked in the ensuing violence in Chandpur's Hajiganj, Chattogram's Banshkhali, Chapainawabganj's Shibganj and Cox Bazar's Pekua, the report said. Some publications reported that idols of Durga were damaged in a few areas.

The photos of the violence were widely circulated on social media.

The local hospital in Chandpur told bdnews24.com they received bodies of three people who they believe died in the violence. But, the police have not yet confirmed if these deaths are linked to violence.

The authorities in Bangladesh have taken serious note of the incidents and deployed paramilitary forces in the areas where violence took place. The country's home minister has asked authorities to act against the perpetrators.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that people behind the attacks in Cumilla in Chittagong district will be tracked down. He suspected the incident was an act of sabotage.

"The authorities have been ordered to bring the perpetrators to justice," Khan told the news portal.