Bangladesh stops 54 ISKCON devotees from crossing into India for religious event: Report

Bangladesh's immigration police on Sunday turned back 54 members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) who were attempting to cross into India from the Benapole border checkpoint. Despite possessing valid travel documents, the devotees were denied entry, citing "suspicious travel" by the authorities. The ISKCON devotees claimed they wanted to attend a religious event in India.

According to local media reports, the group of Hindu devotees from various parts of Bangladesh had arrived at the land port on Saturday, intending to travel to India for religious rituals. However, they were made to wait at the checkpoint since Saturday night before being turned back on Sunday.

"We were going to participate in a religious ceremony in India, but immigration officials stopped us, citing the absence of government permission," Saurabh Tapandar Cheli, one of the ISKCON members told The Daily Star.

The devotees, who had been waiting since Saturday evening at the border, were informed by immigration officials that they were not allowed to continue due to "suspicious travel." According to Benapole Immigration Checkpost Officer-in-Charge (OC) Imtiaz Ahsanul Quader Bhuiya, the decision came after consulting with the Special Branch of Police and receiving instructions from higher authorities. Bhuiya did not provide specific details regarding the nature of the suspicions surrounding the group's travel.

“We consulted the Special Branch of Police and received instructions from higher authorities not to permit them,” Bhuiya was quoted as saying by The Daily Star. "They were not allowed to proceed due to concerns over their travel purposes."

Tensions high in Bangladesh

This latest incident comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding the treatment of religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus. The country has witnessed a surge in reports of violence against minorities, including attacks on temples, homes, and businesses. Last week, the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote and an ISKCON affiliate, intensified concerns about the safety of the Hindu community. Indian authorities have expressed alarm over the increasing violence, with the Ministry of External Affairs calling for the protection of religious minorities in Bangladesh and the restoration of their right to peaceful assembly and expression.

Last week, India expressed concern over the rise of "extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation" in Bangladesh.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India has consistently and strongly raised the issue of targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities with the Bangladesh government.