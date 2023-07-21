Drake, Leonard Cohen and…: Songs-books you shouldn't miss, thank Barack Obama

Barack Obama weighed in on the songs and books that should not missed this summer- an annual tradition for the former US president. "Check them out and let me know what I should be reading next," he wrote in his social media post about his recommended books. His playlist included Ice Spice, Peso Puma and Ayra Starr while his literature list ranged from thrillers to non-fiction and even books that created buzz this year. Barack Obama: Former US president Barack Obama is seen. (AP)

These nine books made the cut for Barack Obama's recommendations list:

"Poverty, By America," by Matthew Desmond

"Small Mercies," by Dennis Lehane

"King: A Life," by Jonathan Eig

"Hello Beautiful," by Ann Napolitano

"All the Sinners Bleed," by S.A. Cosby

"Birnam Wood," by Eleanor Catton

"What Napoleon Could Not Do," by DK Nnuro

"The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder" by David Grann

"Blue Hour," by Tiffany Clarke Harrison

These 41 songs were part of Barack Obama's summer 2023 playlist:

"Who Told You," J Hus feat. Drake

"Snooze," SZA

"I'll Stand By You," The Pretenders

"Vampiros," Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

"Fast Car," Luke Combs

"California Love," 2Pac feat. Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman

"Dance Me To The End Of Love (Live), Leonard Cohen

"Nowhere To Run," Martha Reeves and The Vandellas

"Parabolic!" nobigdyl

"Try Me," Jorja Smith

"Sittin' On Top Of The World," Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

"Got 'Til It's Gone," Janet Jackson, Joni Mitchell, and Q-Tip

"Penas con Pan," La Doña

"Walk Like An Egyptian," The Bangles

"Watching The Credits," The Beths

"Ain't No Harmin' Me," The War and Treaty

"Soul Survivor," The Rolling Stones

"Dr. Feelgood (Love Is A Serious Business)," Aretha Franklin

"Blue Train," John Coltrane

"Princess Diana," Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj

"Funky Kingston," Toots and The Maytals

"Unchained Melody," The Righteous Brothers

"Golden Lady," Stevie Wonder

"Doctor My Eyes," Jackson Browne

"Sability," Ayra Starr

"Not Strong Enough," boygenius

"(Sittin' On) The Dock Of the Bay," Otis Redding

"Everything Is Broken," Bob Dylan

"Cry Me A River," Ella Fitzgerald

"La Bebe (Remix)," Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

"Drums," Money Man and Babyface Ray

"The World Is Yours," Nas

"Reach Out I'll Be There," Four Tops

"Just Breathe," Pearl Jam

"Tempted," J'calm

"Contact," Kelela

"Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)," Marvin Gaye

"River Deep - Mountain High," Ike and Tina Turner

"Only Have Eyes 42," Janelle Monáe

"The Devil I Know," Ashley McBryde

"Love & Hate," Michael Kiwanuka

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail