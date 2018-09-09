 Barack Obama was once kicked out of Disneyland! | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 09, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Barack Obama was once kicked out of Disneyland!

Obama said that the incident happened when he visited Disneyland for the second time during his college time and started smoking while taking a ‘Gondola ride’ at the amusement park.

world Updated: Sep 09, 2018 21:37 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington DC
Barack Obama,Disneyland,Obama
Former US President Barack Obama participates in a political rally for California Democratic candidates during a event in Anaheim, California, US, September 8, 2018. (REUTERS F)

Turns out, the former US President Barack Obama was once kicked out of Disneyland for smoking while aboard an amusement ride.

The 44th US President recalled this significant episode while addressing a rally in California on Saturday, reported E! Online.

Obama said that the incident happened when he visited Disneyland for the second time during his college time and started smoking while taking a ‘Gondola ride’ at the amusement park.

He was only escorted out of the amusement park and not banned from it.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 21:37 IST

more from world