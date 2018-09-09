Turns out, the former US President Barack Obama was once kicked out of Disneyland for smoking while aboard an amusement ride.

The 44th US President recalled this significant episode while addressing a rally in California on Saturday, reported E! Online.

Obama said that the incident happened when he visited Disneyland for the second time during his college time and started smoking while taking a ‘Gondola ride’ at the amusement park.

He was only escorted out of the amusement park and not banned from it.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 21:37 IST