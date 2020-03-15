Begona Gomez, wife of Spanish PM, has coronavirus: Spain PMO
Both Begona Gomez and Pedro Sanchez were in isolation following the new measures introduced by the health authorities.world Updated: Mar 15, 2020 06:49 IST
Madrid
The wife of Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said late Saturday, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.
Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.
