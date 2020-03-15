e-paper
Begona Gomez, wife of Spanish PM, has coronavirus: Spain PMO

Both Begona Gomez and Pedro Sanchez were in isolation following the new measures introduced by the health authorities.

Mar 15, 2020
Spain's government said Saturday March 14th, 2020 that the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the new coronavirus. It said Begona Gomez and the prime minister are in good health and following the instructions of medical authorities at their residence in La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, the government seat.(AP)
         

The wife of Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said late Saturday, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.

Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.

