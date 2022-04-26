Beijing tightens curbs; cases dip in France, Italy, India: Today's Covid updates

In a bid to control the spread of Covid-19, China’s Beijing has imposed further restrictions on its residents - shutting down gyms, theatres and several other public places. In Europe, daily Covid cases dropped further and came under 14,000-mark. Meanwhile in India, a slight drop in new Covid cases was witnessed with 2,483 fresh infections registered in the last 24 hours.

Here are the top 10 updates on today's Covid-19 situation

1. As authorities in Beijing started to close some gyms, theatres and tourist sites on Tuesday - a day after mass-testing was announced - residents of the citys' most populous district, Chaoyang, flocked to supermarkets to stock up on food and essentials amid fears of stricter curbs, news agency AFP reported.

2. Financial hub Shanghai reported 52 new deaths among its Covid patients on Monday, up from 51 the day before, the city government said on Tuesday. The city also recorded 16,900 new coronavirus cases.

3. Questions are now being raised about China's low Covid death toll despite its ongoing surge in Shanghai, AFP reported. China has recorded fewer than 5,000 deaths from Covid-19 despite logging nearly 200,000 symptomatic cases and more than 470,000 asymptomatic cases since the start of the pandemic.

4. In Europe, Italy shows signs of a receding Covid wave with daily cases dropping dramatically. Italy reported 24,878 Covid-19 cases on Monday, against 56,263 the day before, the health ministry said. 93 new deaths were also reported for Monday.

5. The number of new Covid-19 cases in France stood at 13,984 on Monday, news agency Reuters reported. In the previous weeks, the number of new cases in France saw a huge rise as it battled a surge believed to be triggered by the omicron strain.

6. Germany’s confirmed cases went up by 1,36,798 to reach 24,337,394 on Monday, Reuters reported citing data from Robert Koch Institute. The total number of deaths in Germany stood at 134,489. It is unclear whether the cases were reported in 24 hours or has figures from the backlog included.

7. As the daily cases fell to a few hundred in Hong Kong after it experienced one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks, the second phase of the three-phased Covid unlock plan will begin in the second half of next month, officials told the media.

8. Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Malaysia recorded 2,478 new cases of coronavirus infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 4,433,551, according to the health ministry.

9. India saw a slight drop in new Covid cases with 2,483 fresh infections registered in the last 24 hours, the latest health ministry data showed, as Assam added a backlog of 1,347 deaths, taking the country's overall Covid death tally to 5,23,622. On Monday, 2,541 new Covid cases were recorded across the country.

10. The active caseload in India currently stands at 15,636, according to the government data. “The active cases stand at 0.04 per cent and the recovery rate currently at 98.75 per cent,” a health ministry statement read.