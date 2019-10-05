e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Bernie Sanders had heart attack, doctors confirm as he is released

Bernie Sanders felt chest discomfort on earlier this week and had to admitted to a hospital.

world Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:19 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Bernie Sanders, 78, said he felt “great”, according to a statement from his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Bernie Sanders, 78, said he felt “great”, according to a statement from his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.(AP)
         

Doctors confirmed on Friday that US Senator Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack three days ago, as they announced that he had been released from hospital in Las Vegas.

Sanders, 78, said he felt “great”, according to a statement from his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“Sen. Sanders was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction,” his doctors said in the statement, using the medical term for a heart attack.

“Two stents were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion. All other arteries were normal.

“His hospital course was uneventful with good expected progress.”

Sanders put his bid for the White House on hold after experiencing chest discomfort while on the stump in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 07:45 IST

tags
top news
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Oct 05, 2019 12:43 IST
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
Oct 05, 2019 12:31 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
Oct 05, 2019 11:45 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Oct 05, 2019 11:51 IST
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Oct 05, 2019 07:55 IST
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Oct 05, 2019 12:43 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News