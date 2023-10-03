News / World News / Bhutan is planning to reduce 'expensive' airfares. Here's why

Bhutan is planning to reduce 'expensive' airfares. Here's why

ANI |
Oct 03, 2023 06:18 PM IST

According to country's Finance Minister, this step would result in uptick of travellers to the country.

In order to boost the tourism sector, Bhutan has planned to reduce the 'expensive' airfares to lower the price for visitors travelling to the country, Bhutan Live reported.

The Buddha Dordenma statue overlooks the town of Thimphu, Bhutan. (Reuters)
The Buddha Dordenma statue overlooks the town of Thimphu, Bhutan. (Reuters)

According to country's Finance Minister, this step would result in uptick of travellers to the country and increase the number of visitors that visit the nation, as the "expensive" airfare frequently discourages travellers from travelling to Bhutan.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Moreover, the government has put in place a number of incentives, such as lowering the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) from USD200 to USD100 per person, each night.

Read more: Kremlin says it knows nothing about Vladimir Putin's plan to announce re-election bid next month

Other plans, include permitting low-cost hotels to accommodate tourists and creating other long-stay incentive programmes. The government is currently taking action to encourage travellers by considering price reductions.

“The government is planning with Drukair Corporation and Bhutan Airlines to reduce the airfare for the tourists. This is part of the government’s incentive, considering the tourists complain about the expensive airfare,” Bhutan Live quoted Finance Minister Namgay Tshering as saying.

However, other lawmakers believe that the SDF policy's frequent modifications are not the ideal strategy for advancing the tourist sector.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out