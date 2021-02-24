IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden admin reverts to 2008 version of citizenship test
Announcing the reversal of the Trump policy, USCIS said the 2020 civics test development process, content, testing procedures, and implementation schedule "may inadvertently create potential barriers to the naturalization process".(AFP)
Announcing the reversal of the Trump policy, USCIS said the 2020 civics test development process, content, testing procedures, and implementation schedule "may inadvertently create potential barriers to the naturalization process".(AFP)
world news

Biden admin reverts to 2008 version of citizenship test

On December 1 last year, USCIS implemented a revised naturalisation civics test, called the 2020 civics test, as part of a decennial test review and update process.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:51 AM IST

The Biden administration has announced to do away with the stringent Trump-era citizenship test and revert to the easier 2008 version, making the US naturalisation process more accessible to all eligible individuals.

The new process comes into effect on March 1, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in a press release on Monday.

On December 1 last year, USCIS implemented a revised naturalisation civics test, called the 2020 civics test, as part of a decennial test review and update process.

Also read: What type of petitions USCIS still accepting after reaching H-1B visa cap?

The civics test is administered to applicants who apply for US citizenship through naturalisation and is one of the statutory requirements for naturalising. Applicants must demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of the history, principles, and form of government of the United States.

The previous Trump administration had introduced some changes to the 2020 civics test. It increased the number of questions from 100 to 128 and the correct answers in the multiple-choice questions had political and ideological overtones.

Announcing the reversal of the Trump policy, USCIS said the 2020 civics test development process, content, testing procedures, and implementation schedule "may inadvertently create potential barriers to the naturalization process".

“This action is consistent with the framework of the Executive Order on Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems, which directs a comprehensive review of the naturalization process to eliminate barriers and make the process more accessible to all eligible individuals,” it said.

The federal agency asserted that the 2008 civics test was "thoroughly developed over a multi-year period with the input of more than 150 organisations, which included English as a second language experts, educators, and historians, and was piloted before its implementation".

USCIS aspires to make the process as accessible as possible as directed by President Joe Biden’s request to review the process thoroughly, it said.

The decision to naturalise demonstrates an investment in and commitment to US, USCIS said, adding that it is committed to administering a test that is an instrument of civic learning and fosters civic integration as part of the test preparation process.

Applicants who filed their application for naturalisation on or after December 1, 2020, and before March 1, 2021, likely have been studying for the 2020 test; therefore, USCIS will give these applicants the option to take either the 2020 civics test or the 2008 civics test, it said.

“There will be a transition period where both tests are being offered. The 2020 test will be phased out on April 19, 2021, for initial test takers. Applicants filing on or after March 1, 2021, will take the 2008 civics test,” USCIS said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
biden administration us citizenship donald trump
Close
Four of the departing board members acknowledged “concerns about out-of-state board leadership" in a letter to grid members and the state's Public Utility Commission, which oversees ERCOT.(REUTERS)
Four of the departing board members acknowledged “concerns about out-of-state board leadership" in a letter to grid members and the state's Public Utility Commission, which oversees ERCOT.(REUTERS)
world news

Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages

PTI, Austin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:36 AM IST
ERCOT president Bill Magness has said Texas' power grid — which is uniquely isolated from the rest of the US — was on the brink of collapse in the early hours of Feb. 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Prude, 41, died last March, several days after his encounter with police in Rochester, New York. (AP)
Daniel Prude, 41, died last March, several days after his encounter with police in Rochester, New York. (AP)
world news

No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude's death

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Letitia James, whose office took over the investigation, said her office had “presented the strongest case possible” to the grand jury, but couldn’t persuade it that the officers had committed a crime.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiran Ahuja’s appointment needs to be sealed by the US Senate. (Twitter/ Kiran Ahuja)
Kiran Ahuja’s appointment needs to be sealed by the US Senate. (Twitter/ Kiran Ahuja)
world news

Joe Biden names Indian-American Kiran Ahuja to head key agency

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Ahuja, who was born to immigrants from India and grew up in Georgia, has been named head of the office of personnel and management, a key agency that oversees the federal civil service. Her appointment will need to be confirmed by the US Senate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Announcing the reversal of the Trump policy, USCIS said the 2020 civics test development process, content, testing procedures, and implementation schedule "may inadvertently create potential barriers to the naturalization process".(AFP)
Announcing the reversal of the Trump policy, USCIS said the 2020 civics test development process, content, testing procedures, and implementation schedule "may inadvertently create potential barriers to the naturalization process".(AFP)
world news

Biden admin reverts to 2008 version of citizenship test

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:51 AM IST
On December 1 last year, USCIS implemented a revised naturalisation civics test, called the 2020 civics test, as part of a decennial test review and update process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada?s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appearing via video conference call, give closing remarks at the end of their virtual bilateral meeting from the White House in Washington, U.S. February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada?s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appearing via video conference call, give closing remarks at the end of their virtual bilateral meeting from the White House in Washington, U.S. February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

Biden, Trudeau bypass tension for unity on virus, China, climate

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:49 AM IST
After about a two-hour virtual meeting between the two leaders and their staffs on Tuesday, Biden said that they had agreed to cooperate to strengthen the World Health Organization and industrial supply chains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For now, Tai will focus on enforcing existing trade deals, including provisions aimed at protecting workers that she herself helped add to the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal.(REUTERS)
For now, Tai will focus on enforcing existing trade deals, including provisions aimed at protecting workers that she herself helped add to the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden trade czar Tai eagerly awaited in Washington and Brussels

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said Biden's trade officials agree with her about the need to make trade relevant to everyday people to rebuild confidence in the global trade body
READ FULL STORY
Close
An autopsy found 31 recent scars and 47 external injuries on the victim's body.(HT File Photo | Representational image)
An autopsy found 31 recent scars and 47 external injuries on the victim's body.(HT File Photo | Representational image)
world news

Indian-origin woman in Singapore tortures Myanmarese-origin maid to death

PTI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Five months into her new maid's employment, Gaiyathiri Murugayan began abusing her, punching and stamping on her and starving her until she was only 24-kgs, reported Channel News Asia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tianwen, the title of an ancient poem, means “Quest for Heavenly Truth.”(AP)
Tianwen, the title of an ancient poem, means “Quest for Heavenly Truth.”(AP)
world news

China's Mars craft enters parking orbit before landing rover

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:39 AM IST
A successful bid to land Tianwen-1 would make China only the second country after the US to place a spacecraft on Mars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio and defence minister Lorenzo Guerini joined him to meet Attanasio's widow and three daughters, who flew home with the bodies.(AFP)
Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio and defence minister Lorenzo Guerini joined him to meet Attanasio's widow and three daughters, who flew home with the bodies.(AFP)
world news

Body of Italian ambassador killed in DR Congo returns home

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Luca Attanasio, 43, died on Monday after a World Food Programme convoy was ambushed in a dangerous part of eastern DRC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The World Food Program said that 15% of those surveyed by the organization in January 2021 said that they were making concrete plans to migrate - nearly double the percentage in 2018.(AFP)
The World Food Program said that 15% of those surveyed by the organization in January 2021 said that they were making concrete plans to migrate - nearly double the percentage in 2018.(AFP)
world news

Hunger in Central America skyrockets, UN agency says

Reuters, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:17 AM IST
New data released by the UN's World Food Program showed nearly 8 million people across the four countries are experiencing hunger this year, up from 2.2 million in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A screen separates an employee assisting a customer at the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. (OCBC) Centre Branch in Singapore, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Bloomberg/ Representative image)
A screen separates an employee assisting a customer at the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. (OCBC) Centre Branch in Singapore, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Bloomberg/ Representative image)
world news

Singapore trials smartphone app offering mini check-ups

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:02 AM IST
The application, developed by Singapore startup Nervotec, is what construction firm Kajima considers its first line of defence against another outbreak of the coronavirus in Singapore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual joint press conference with Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual joint press conference with Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

US, Canada align policies to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, says Joe Biden

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:46 AM IST
According to New York Post, President Biden said that he and Trudeau agreed to work together to counter China's influence and to combat racism and global warming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The damaged starboard engine of United Airlines flight 328, a Boeing 777-200, is seen following a February 20 engine failure incident.(REUTERS)
The damaged starboard engine of United Airlines flight 328, a Boeing 777-200, is seen following a February 20 engine failure incident.(REUTERS)
world news

FAA orders high-tech inspections of jet engines on Boeing 777s

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:25 AM IST
The Federal Aviation Administration’s airworthiness directive mandates that the titanium fan blades on certain Pratt & Whitney engines be examined immediately before they can return to service.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo )
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo )
world news

'Received chemical burns to my face': Police captain recalls US Capitol riots

ANI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:05 AM IST
She also said the riot at the US Capitol, where nearly 140 officers were injured and one officer was killed, "was by far the worst of the worst" of the events she has worked during her career as an officer, CNN reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
But a direct comparison of news consumption on Facebook and Reddit shows higher segregation on Facebook.(Reuters)
But a direct comparison of news consumption on Facebook and Reddit shows higher segregation on Facebook.(Reuters)
world news

Facebook users more likely to interact with info spread by users with akin views

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:58 AM IST
The researchers analyzed more than 100 million posts collected between 2010 and 2018 from Facebook, Gab, Reddit, and Twitter about controversial topics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP