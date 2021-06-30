Biden administration names Atul Keshap as new chargé d’affaires in India

The Joe Biden administration in the US on Tuesday named Atul Keshap, a career diplomat and old South Asia hand, as the new chargé d’affaires in India, saying it will reinforce the bilateral partnership and collaboration in the fight against Covid-19.

Keshap will replace former deputy secretary of state Daniel Smith, who was appointed in May to spearhead cooperation on shared priorities, including overcoming the global pandemic. Keshap will depart for New Delhi following the retirement of Smith, the US state department said.

“Ambassador Keshap will bring a wealth of experience to the role, having served previously at US embassy New Delhi and as deputy assistant secretary of state for South Asia,” the US state department spokesperson said.