IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan
Mark Frerichs, a contractor from Illinois, poses in Iraq in this undated photo obtained from Twitter.(AP)
Mark Frerichs, a contractor from Illinois, poses in Iraq in this undated photo obtained from Twitter.(AP)
world news

Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan

For US diplomats, Mark Frerichs' captivity is a piece of a much larger geopolitical puzzle that aims to balance bringing troops home.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:50 PM IST

As the Biden administration considers whether it should pull remaining US troops out of Afghanistan in the coming months, some fear for the fate of an American who could be left behind: an abducted contractor believed held by a Taliban-linked militant group.

On the one-year anniversary of Mark Frerichs’ abduction, family members and other supporters are urging the Biden administration not to withdraw additional troops without the Navy veteran being released from captivity. Frerichs was abducted one year ago Sunday while working in the country on engineering projects. US officials believe he is in the custody of the Haqqani network, though the Taliban have not publicly acknowledged holding him.

“We are confident that he's still alive and well,” his sister, Charlene Cakora, said in an interview with The Associated Press. “We don't have any thinking that he's dead or that he's injured.”

For US diplomats, Frerichs' captivity is a piece of a much larger geopolitical puzzle that aims to balance bringing troops home, after a two-decade conflict, with ensuring regional peace and stability. Biden administration officials have made clear that they are reviewing a February 2020 peace deal between the United States and the Taliban, concerned by whether the Taliban are meeting its commitment to reduce violence in Afghanistan.

Read | Biden warns of growing cost of delay on economic aid plan

The Trump administration, which had made the release of hostages and detainees a priority, ended without having brought home Frerichs, who is from Lombard, Illinois. He is one of several Americans the Biden administration is inheriting responsibility for, including journalist Austin Tice, who went missing in Syria in 2012, as well as US Marine Trevor Reed and Michigan corporate executive Paul Whelan, both of whom are imprisoned in Russia.

It is unclear to what extent, if at all, Frerichs' fate will be complicated by the declining American military presence in Afghanistan committed to by the Trump administration. Days before President Joe Biden took office, the Trump administration announced that it had met its goal of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to about 2,500, part of a broader plan to remove all forces by May.

The Biden administration must determine how to handle that commitment.

New Secretary of State Antony Blinken held his first call Thursday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and told him the administration was reviewing the peace deal. A State Department description of the conversation did not mention Frerichs. Separately, the Pentagon said the Taliban’s refusal to meet commitments to reduce violence in Afghanistan is raising questions about whether all US troops will be able to leave by May.

Frerichs' supporters are concerned that a drawdown of military personnel from Afghanistan leaves the US without the leverage it needs to demand his release.

“Further troop withdrawals that are not conditioned upon the release of American hostages will likely make it harder to subsequently secure their release,” the two Democratic senators from Illinois, Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, wrote Biden in a letter provided to the AP.

In an interview, Duckworth said she wrote Biden and Blinken to stress “that this needs to be a priority, that we need to bring him home.” She said Lloyd Austin, the new defense secretary, had given assurances that any negotiations about military presence would include discussion about detainees “as opposed to us just unilaterally pulling out of there.”

Representatives of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, which advocates for hostages, told new national security adviser Jake Sullivan in a conversation during the presidential transition period about concerns that Frerichs and Paul Overby, an American writer who disappeared in Afghanistan in 2014, weren't adequately prioritized during discussions with the Taliban, according to the organization's executive director, Margaux Ewen.

The State Department is offering $5 million for information leading to Frerichs' return.

“American citizen Mark Frerichs has spent a year in captivity. We will not stop working until we secure his safe return home,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Frerichs remains in Afghanistan despite a year of steady diplomatic negotiations, including peace talks in November with then-Secretary of State Pompeo and Taliban and Afghan negotiators. The US and Taliban signed a peace deal last February, but much to the family's frustration, Frerichs' return was not made a predicate for the agreement even though he had been abducted weeks earlier.

“I don’t want any troops to start packing up and heading out until Mark gets home safely, because I don't think we really have a leg to stand on once they're all out of there,” Cakora said. “You don’t leave Americans behind, and I just really want to make sure that he’s home safe.”

Blinken told reporters Wednesday that the Biden administration wanted to take a detailed look at that deal, saying. “We need to understand exactly what is in the agreement” before deciding how to proceed. He said the administration had asked Trump’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, to remain on the job for continuity’s sake.

In his call with Ghani the following day, according to the State Department, Blinken expressed “robust diplomatic support” for the peace process but said the US was reviewing the peace deal to assess whether the Taliban were living up to their commitment to “cut ties with terrorist groups.”

There were other internal government discussions in the Trump administration.

The Taliban had asked for the release of a combatant imprisoned on drug charges in the US as part a broader effort to resolve issues with Afghanistan. The request prompted dialogue between the State Department and the Justice Department about whether such a release could happen, though it ultimately did not, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss the private discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It is unclear whether those conversations will pick up in the new administration.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states afghanistan joe biden
app
Close
Protesters chant during a Black Lives Matter protest.(AP)
Protesters chant during a Black Lives Matter protest.(AP)
world news

Black Lives Matter proposed for Nobel Peace Prize

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:14 PM IST
Founded in the United States in 2013, the movement received an impetus in May after George Floyd died. A white policeman had knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes ignoring Floyd's pleas that he couldn't breathe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SpaceX launches its first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a test from their facility in Boca Chica,Texas, U.S. December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins/File Photo(REUTERS)
SpaceX launches its first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a test from their facility in Boca Chica,Texas, U.S. December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Elon Musk plans to use Texas natural gas for his Starships

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Musk’s SpaceX aims to use a site in South Texas to launch rockets to carry people and cargo to the moon and Mars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mark Frerichs, a contractor from Illinois, poses in Iraq in this undated photo obtained from Twitter.(AP)
Mark Frerichs, a contractor from Illinois, poses in Iraq in this undated photo obtained from Twitter.(AP)
world news

Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:50 PM IST
For US diplomats, Mark Frerichs' captivity is a piece of a much larger geopolitical puzzle that aims to balance bringing troops home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move comes after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on January 21, following a call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, had announced that China will provide 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan by January 31. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
The move comes after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on January 21, following a call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, had announced that China will provide 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan by January 31. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

Pak to send special plane to China to receive first tranche of Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:48 PM IST
The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), during a meeting here on the strategy of vaccine administration, said on Saturday that the country is geared up for the vaccination programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Technicians work at a genetic testing laboratory of BGI, formerly known as Beijing Genomics Institute, in Kunming, Yunnan province.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Technicians work at a genetic testing laboratory of BGI, formerly known as Beijing Genomics Institute, in Kunming, Yunnan province.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

China gene firm providing worldwide Covid-19 tests worked with Chinese military

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:13 PM IST
BGI Group has sold millions of Covid-19 test kits outside China since the coronavirus outbreak, including to Europe, Australia and the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. Health insurance giant Blue Shield of California will be the outside administrator tasked with ramping up the state's coronavirus vaccine delivery system, which to date has been slow, stilted and plagued by confusion, the state health agency said in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. Health insurance giant Blue Shield of California will be the outside administrator tasked with ramping up the state's coronavirus vaccine delivery system, which to date has been slow, stilted and plagued by confusion, the state health agency said in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
world news

Fresh data show toll South African coronavirus variant takes on vaccine efficacy

Reuters, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • The vaccines from Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson were significantly less effective at preventing Covid-19 in trial participants in South Africa, where the potent new variant is widespread, compared with countries in which this mutation is still rare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington: President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. AP/PTI(AP01_30_2021_000014A)(AP)
Washington: President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. AP/PTI(AP01_30_2021_000014A)(AP)
world news

Biden warns of growing cost of delay on economic aid plan

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:52 PM IST
US President Joe Biden signalled on Friday for the first time that he's willing to move ahead without Republicans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UAE's Prime Minister and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said this change was made to attract and retain individuals with specialised skills
The UAE's Prime Minister and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said this change was made to attract and retain individuals with specialised skills
world news

UAE amends citizenship law for expatriates. All you need to know.

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • The changes to the law on nationality and passports will allow expatriates to become dual citizens for the first time. Dual citizenship was earlier banned in the Emirates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 26, in an attempt to woo South Korea, Chinese President Xi Jinping called up President Moon Jae-in to show his support to inter-Korea dialogue and talks between the US and North Korea.(AFP)
On January 26, in an attempt to woo South Korea, Chinese President Xi Jinping called up President Moon Jae-in to show his support to inter-Korea dialogue and talks between the US and North Korea.(AFP)
world news

Strengthening of US-South Korea ties cause concerns in China

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:38 PM IST
According to a report by South China Morning Post, in an early sign of a stronger alliance under President Joe Biden's administration, South Korea Defence Minister Suh Wook has announced that the annual spring military exercises with the US would be resumed this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raisi said travellers arriving from Europe should be holding negative test results, will be tested again and will have to self-quarantine even if their test is negative, state media reported. (Representative Image)(AP)
Raisi said travellers arriving from Europe should be holding negative test results, will be tested again and will have to self-quarantine even if their test is negative, state media reported. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Iran imposes mandatory quarantine for travellers from Europe

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Travellers from other regions, including neighbouring countries, will have to have tested negative before arrival in the country, Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the national coronavirus task force, said on state TV.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk out of Taoyuan General Hospital, where a cluster of coronavirus infections was detected, in Taoyuan, Taiwan.(REUTERS)
People walk out of Taoyuan General Hospital, where a cluster of coronavirus infections was detected, in Taoyuan, Taiwan.(REUTERS)
world news

Taiwan reported first Covid-19 death in 8 months, from local cluster

Reuters, Taiwan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:38 PM IST
The government has instituted measures to control the outbreak, putting more than 4,000 people in quarantine and cancelling large-scale events ahead of Lunar New Year holiday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The embassy release further informed that it is issuing visas of all categories to enter Russia. (Representative Image)(ANI)
The embassy release further informed that it is issuing visas of all categories to enter Russia. (Representative Image)(ANI)
world news

Russia restores international air traffic on reciprocal basis with other nations

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The flight between New Delhi and Moscow is expected to be operated twice a week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter the new steps were aimed at attracting skilled professionals to help in the development of the emirates. (TWITTER/@HHShkMohd).
UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter the new steps were aimed at attracting skilled professionals to help in the development of the emirates. (TWITTER/@HHShkMohd).
world news

UAE amends laws to grant citizenship to expatriates with special skills, talents

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • The UAE is home to 3.42 million Indians, one of the largest concentrations of expatriates in West Asia. Experts believe the recent normalisation of ties between Israel and the UAE could open up new opportunities for trilateral cooperation with India, which has close relations with both countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UAE is home to over 9 million people, only a tenth of them citizens.(AP)
The UAE is home to over 9 million people, only a tenth of them citizens.(AP)
world news

UAE plans to offer citizenship to select group of foreigners in a rare move

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:54 PM IST
The announcement said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A portrait of the Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl stands with a candle at the altar at Fleet Street's journalists chapel.(REUTERS)
A portrait of the Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl stands with a candle at the altar at Fleet Street's journalists chapel.(REUTERS)
world news

Daniel Pearl murder: Where does the case now stand amid US pressure

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:42 PM IST
On Thursday, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered the release of all accused involved in the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP