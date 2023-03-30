Home / World News / Biden urges US regulators to restore strict rules on midsize banks

Biden urges US regulators to restore strict rules on midsize banks

AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 30, 2023 11:36 PM IST

Pointing a finger at Donald Trump, who eased rules for banks, Biden urged regulators to reinstate rules that would not require congressional support.

President Joe Biden called on US banking regulators on Thursday to reinstate tougher rules on midsized banks, asserting that the measures would prevent future failures like that of Silicon Valley Bank.

US President Joe Biden.(AP)
Pointing a finger at predecessor Donald Trump, who eased rules for banks between $100 and $250 billion in assets, Biden urged regulators at the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to reinstate rules in a step that would not require congressional support.

silicon valley bank donald trump federal reserve joe biden united states + 3 more
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
