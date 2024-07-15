 Big blow to jailed Imran Khan as Pakistan govt set to ban ex-PM's party PTI | World News - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Big blow to jailed Imran Khan as Pakistan govt set to ban ex-PM's party PTI

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jul 15, 2024 02:53 PM IST

The Pakistan government will ban jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for alleged anti-state activities.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan.(AP file)
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan.(AP file)

"The government has decided that the federal government will move a case to ban the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf)," Pakistan's information minister Attaullah Tarar was quoted by AFP as saying.

Earlier in the day, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was 'arrested' by Lahore Police in connection with cases against him over May 9 riots last year after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) secured his eight-day remand in the Toshakhana case.

Shehbaz Sharif government's move comes days after the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared PTI eligible for a share of reserved seats in the national provincial assemblies. 

Following the apex court ruling, the PTI has become the largest party in the National Assembly with 109 seats.

