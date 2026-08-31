Bilawal Bhutto to marry Austrian princess? Father’s Europe trip sparks 'royal rumours'
The Pakistan Peoples Party has dismissed the reports of Bilawal Bhutto's marriage to former Austrian Archduchess Gloria von Habsburg as grapevine.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is more often in news for receiving backlash for his uncalled for remarks on India, is now getting the internet's attention for a very different reason. This time, the former foreign minister of Pakistan is at the centre of an unusual rumour about his personal life.
According to several unfounded claims, the 37-year-old son of Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto is set to be married into the royal family of Austria.
The Pakistan Peoples Party has dismissed the reports of Bilawal Bhutto's marriage to 26-year-old former Austrian Archduchess Gloria von Habsburg as grapevine.
Putting a stop to the gossip mill, Karachi Mayor and PPP leader Murtaza Wahab said the reports of Bilawal Bhutto's engagement and wedding were "incorrect and unfounded". He issued a clarification in a post on X late on Saturday night as speculation grew rife.
Who is Gloria von Habsburg
Gloria von Habsburg is the daughter of Archduke Karl of Austria and Francesca von Thyssen-Bornemisza. She belongs to the Habsburg-Lorraine family and is also the great-great-granddaughter of Karl I, who was Austria's last reigning emperor and Hungary's final king.
What led to rumours of Bilawal Bhutto's marriage
Social media was flooded with claims that Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari had travelled to Liechtenstein, the tiny European principality situated between Switzerland and Austria, allegedly to settle details surrounding the wedding of his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The speculation soon took a more specific turn, with some reports identifying 26-year-old former Austrian Archduchess Gloria von Habsburg as Bilawal's alleged future bride.
Adding to the rumours, Pakistan's Urdu-language daily Daily Ausaf published a report claiming that wedding arrangements had already begun. Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said Zardari was on a private European trip reportedly linked to the alleged wedding plans. The report was subsequently removed.
No confirmation on Bilawal Bhutto's wedding
The Pakistani Presidency later confirmed on August 27 that Zardari had travelled overseas on a private visit. However, its statement did not disclose where he had gone or provide any explanation for the trip.
Neither Bilawal Bhutto Zardari nor members of his family have publicly addressed the reports or offered any confirmation regarding the alleged marriage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Verma
Akanksha Verma is an Associate Editor at the Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With an experience of over a decade, she has led newsrooms operations and worked on digital content strategies. She is adept at covering breaking news situations and holds expertise in doing long-form explainers on national, political and geopolitical issues. Akanksha has previously worked with The Times Of India, Indian Express Online, News18.com, India Ahead and The Daily Jagran. She has written on key national and global events, including the Lok Sabha Elections, Assembly Elections, US Elections, US-Iran war, Operation Sindoor, Israel-Palestine conflict, Afghanistan conflict, Ram Temple verdict, Ladakh standoff, Abrogation of Article 370 and Demonetisation. She holds a BA (Hons) in English from Ramjas College, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, Odisha. She is proficient in both English and Hindi and has earned a beginner-level certification in Korean. Beyond her newsroom responsibilities, Akanksha enjoys reading books that explore gender and social issues. She also turns to poetry as a creative outlet, writing verses whenever inspiration strikes.Read More