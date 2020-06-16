e-paper
Home / World News / Black smoke billowing from cruise ship docked near Tokyo

Black smoke billowing from cruise ship docked near Tokyo

Asuka II, the cruise ship has been docked in Yokohama Port, west of Tokyo, since early April and no passengers were on board, Japanese media reported.

world Updated: Jun 16, 2020 12:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Tokyo
Smoke rises from Japanese cruise ship Asuka II docked in Yokohama Port, in Yokohama near Tokyo.
Black smoke was billowing Tuesday from a cruise ship docked at a port near Tokyo as dozens of firefighters and coast guard members battled to control it. The cause of the smoke was not immediately known, and the coast guard reported no injuries.

The local coast guard branch said the smoke was coming from the top desk of the Asuka II, one of Japan’s largest cruise ships.

The cruise ship has been docked in Yokohama Port, west of Tokyo, since early April and no passengers were on board, Japanese media reported. Japanese authorities were checking other details including the number of crew members on essential ship duty and their conditions.

Yokohama Port is where the Diamond Princess cruise ship earlier this year had a coronavirus outbreak that infected more than 700 people. The ship has since left.

Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19: CMO
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
LIVE:Ukranian first lady Olena Zelenska tests positive for Covid-19
PM Modi to meet CMs today, his sixth round of discussion on Covid-19
North Korea appears to destroy Inter-Korea liaison office: Report
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
