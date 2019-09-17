e-paper
Blast kills 24 near election rally for Afghan president Ghani: Report

Sep 17, 2019 14:26 IST
Kabul
Representative image. (Reuters)
A blast killed 24 people and injured 31 others near an election rally held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday, a health official said.

“Women and children are among them and most of the victims seems to be the civilians. Ambulances are still operating, and the number of casualties may rise,” said Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of the provincial hospital.

