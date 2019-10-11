e-paper
Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Iran says two missiles hit oil tanker off Saudi coast

The reported explosion comes after the US has alleged that Iran attacked oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, something denied by Tehran.

world Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:12 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Associated Press
June 13, 2019 file photo of an oil tanker on fire in the sea of Oman. Iran’s state-run news agency and other media say an explosion has struck an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia on Friday.
June 13, 2019 file photo of an oil tanker on fire in the sea of Oman. Iran’s state-run news agency and other media say an explosion has struck an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia on Friday.(Representative Image/AP File Photo )
         

Iran’s state-run news agency says two rockets struck an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

IRNA quoted a statement from Iran’s national oil tanker firm as saying an attack targeted a tanker it identified as the Sabity.

It said the attack happened early on Friday morning.

There was no immediate response from Saudi Arabia. The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, which oversees the Mideast, says it was aware of the incident, but declined to immediately comment further.

The reported explosion comes after the U.S. alleges Iran attacked oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, something denied by Tehran.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 11:23 IST

