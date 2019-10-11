Iran says two missiles hit oil tanker off Saudi coast

world

Iran’s state-run news agency says two rockets struck an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

IRNA quoted a statement from Iran’s national oil tanker firm as saying an attack targeted a tanker it identified as the Sabity.

It said the attack happened early on Friday morning.

There was no immediate response from Saudi Arabia. The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, which oversees the Mideast, says it was aware of the incident, but declined to immediately comment further.

The reported explosion comes after the U.S. alleges Iran attacked oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, something denied by Tehran.

