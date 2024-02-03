 Blinken to emphasise on hostage release deal on new Mideast trip: US | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Blinken to emphasise on hostage release deal on new Mideast trip: US

Blinken to emphasise on hostage release deal on new Mideast trip: US

AFP |
Feb 03, 2024 12:59 AM IST

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to the Middle East next week on a new crisis trip to press a proposal for the release of Israeli hostages in return for a pause in the Gaza offensive, the State Department said Friday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken (AP)

On his fifth crisis trip to the Middle East, Blinken will visit Qatar and Egypt -- the mediators of the proposal -- as well as Israel and the West Bank and Saudi Arabia, the State Department said.

