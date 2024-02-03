Blinken to emphasise on hostage release deal on new Mideast trip: US
AFP |
Feb 03, 2024 12:59 AM IST
On his fifth crisis trip to the Middle East, Blinken will visit Qatar and Egypt -- the mediators of the proposal.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to the Middle East next week on a new crisis trip to press a proposal for the release of Israeli hostages in return for a pause in the Gaza offensive, the State Department said Friday.
On his fifth crisis trip to the Middle East, Blinken will visit Qatar and Egypt -- the mediators of the proposal -- as well as Israel and the West Bank and Saudi Arabia, the State Department said.
