Boris infected to US woes: Covid-19 news from around the world

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 09:44 IST

From around 2 per cent of all global cases on March 1, the US and three European countries -- Italy, Germany and Spain -- togather account for over 50 per cent of the current worldwide Covid-19 count. In the UK, British prime minister Boris Johnson revealed on Friday that he has contracted the infection. His announcement was followed by similar revelations by UK health secretary Matt Hancock and chief medical officer Chris Whitty.

British PM Boris Johnson, UK health secretary test positive for Covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first leader of a major nation to contract Covid-19, but he insisted on Friday that he remains in charge of the UK’s response to the outbreak.

Italy, Spain report their deadliest day of corona outbreak

Italy and Spain reported their deadliest day yet since the coronavirus outbreak began even as Paris warned that hospitals will be swamped in the next 48 hours.

Covid-19 cases in US shoot past Italy and China

The US now has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, overtaking China and Italy, as the state of Louisiana witnessed a massive surge in infections and fatalities.

Lessons to tackle Covid from a cruise ship

More than half the 17% of people who were diagnosed with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess were asymptomatic, indicating that a large number of infected people may be undetected, and consequently suggesting that the fatality rate of the disease may be lower than the current global estimate, according to researchers analysing data from what was until last month the site of the biggest outbreak outside China.

In UK, dogs are being trained to sniff out Covid-19

A British harity has teamed up with scientists to see whether dogs could help detect Covid-19 through their keen sense of smell, they said on Friday.

Fake remedy kills 300 in Iran

Nearly 300 people have been killed and more than 1,000 sickened so far by ingesting methanol across Iran after it was spread on social media as a remedy against the coronavirus.

