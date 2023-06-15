Home / World News / Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid parties: Report

Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid parties: Report

Jun 15, 2023 02:08 PM IST

Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street when he was prime minister, a UK parliamentary committee ruled.

Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street when he was prime minister, a UK parliamentary committee ruled on Thursday.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(AP)
The committee said Johnson would have been suspended as an MP for 90 days for "repeated" contempts of parliament had he not resigned last week. Johnson called the report a "protracted political assassination".

boris johnson
