Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid parties: Report
AFP |
Jun 15, 2023 02:08 PM IST
Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over Covid lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street when he was prime minister, a UK parliamentary committee ruled on Thursday.
The committee said Johnson would have been suspended as an MP for 90 days for "repeated" contempts of parliament had he not resigned last week. Johnson called the report a "protracted political assassination".
