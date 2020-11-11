e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Boris Johnson, Joe Biden pledge to work together closely in 1st phone call

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden pledge to work together closely in 1st phone call

It is believed that Biden chose to telephone Johnson ahead of other leaders in Europe as Downing Street said the two leaders pledged to work closely together.

world Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:29 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
London
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves at the end of a virtual news conference on the coronavirus disease pandemic in the UK inside 10 Downing Street in central London.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves at the end of a virtual news conference on the coronavirus disease pandemic in the UK inside 10 Downing Street in central London.(REUTERS)
         

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Joe Biden on Tuesday during their first official phone call since the US President-elect won the November 3 election against incumbent Donald Trump.

It is believed that Biden chose to telephone Johnson ahead of other leaders in Europe as Downing Street said the two leaders pledged to work closely together.

“In a call this afternoon, the Prime Minister warmly congratulated Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States. The Prime Minister also conveyed his congratulations to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her historic achievement,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“They discussed the close and long-standing relationship between our countries and committed to building on this partnership in the years ahead, in areas such as trade and security – including through NATO. The Prime Minister and President-elect also looked forward to working closely together on their shared priorities, from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy, and building back better from the coronavirus pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

During the conversation, Johnson is said to have formally invited Biden to attend the COP26 climate change summit that the UK is hosting in Glasgow next year.

“They also looked forward to seeing each other in person, including when the UK hosts the G7 Summit in 2021,” the spokesperson added.

Biden was declared the winner on Saturday as he edged passed the 270 electoral college votes mark. However, counting is ongoing on in some states, with President Donald Trump disputing the result.

Soon after his phone call, Johnson also issued a Twitter statement to say that he is looking forward to “strengthening the partnership” between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities – from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic. PTI AK CPS

tags
top news
Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on Bihar polls
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on Bihar polls
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In