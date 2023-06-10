Home / World News / Former UK PM Boris Johnson steps down as MP

Former UK PM Boris Johnson steps down as MP

Reuters |
Jun 10, 2023 01:03 AM IST

Johnson had been fighting for his political future with a parliamentary inquiry investigating whether he misled the House of Commons.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is stepping down as an member of parliament with immediate effect, triggering a by- election in his marginal seat.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson(REUTERS)
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson(REUTERS)

Read here: UK ex-PM Boris Johnson to welcome 8th child soon

Johnson had been fighting for his political future with a parliamentary inquiry investigating whether he misled the House of Commons when he said all COVID-19 rules were followed.

"It is very sad to be leaving parliament - at least for now," Johnson said in a statement. "I am being forced out by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions, and without approval even of Conservative party members let alone the wider electorate."

Parliament's privileges committee could have recommended that Johnson be suspended from parliament for more than 10 days if they were to find he did mislead parliament recklessly or deliberately, potentially triggering an election for his seat.

The former prime minister said he had received a letter from the "privileges committee making it clear - much to my amazement - that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of parliament".

Johnson, whose premiership was cut short in part by anger in his own party and across Britain over COVID rule-breaking lockdown parties in his Downing Street office and residence, accused the committee of acting of being the "very definition of a kangaroo court".

Read here: Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson rewards allies with honors as critics cry foul

"Most members of the Committee - especially the chair - had already expressed deeply prejudicial remarks about my guilt before they had even seen the evidence," he said.

"In retrospect it was naive and trusting of me to think that these proceedings could be remotely useful or fair."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boris johnson by-election
boris johnson by-election
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out