Bosnia outraged after Emmanuel Macron calls it a ‘ticking time-bomb’

Macron made the comments when asked about his successful bid in October to block Albania and North Macedonia from starting European Union membership talks

world Updated: Nov 08, 2019 06:36 IST
Associated Press
Sarajevo (Bosnia)
Officials in Bosnia are expressing outrage over remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron in which he described the country as a “ticking time-bomb”
Officials in Bosnia are expressing outrage over remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron in which he described the country as a “ticking time-bomb” and the greatest concern for Europe in the Balkans over its “problem of returning jihadists.”

Croat presidency member Zeljko Komisic said he would summon France’s ambassador to Sarajevo for an explanation of the comments Macron made in an interview with The Economist.

Macron made the comments when asked about his successful bid in October to block Albania and North Macedonia from starting European Union membership talks

The French Foreign Ministry had no immediate response to reaction in Bosnia to Macron’s comments

