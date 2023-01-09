Video: Brazil minister shows aftermath of damage after mob stormed his office

A minister from Brazil shared a video showing the aftermath of damage caused in his office after pro-Jair Bolsonaro supporters stormed his office amid anti-democratic protests in the country. Sharing the video, Brazil minister Paulo Pimenta wrote, “The leadership room of @PTnaCamara was completely destroyed by Bolsonaro terrorists. The world is getting to know the DNA of the gang that once again attacked Brazilian democracy.”

Read more: Flooding in California bracing for ‘relentless parade of cyclones’: Top updates

Following the storming of government buildings in Brazil by pro-Bolsonaro supporters, the Brazilian security forces locked down the area around Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

A sala da Liderança do @PTnaCamara foi totalmente destruída pelos terroristas Bolsonaristas. O mundo está conhecendo o DNA da gangue que atacabou a democracia Brasileira mais uma vez. pic.twitter.com/FRe0OWIA23 — Paulo Pimenta (@DeputadoFederal) January 9, 2023

Much like the January 6, 2021 invasion of the US Capitol building by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, backers of former president Jair Bolsonaro broke through police barricades, smashing windows and doors. In response, security forces used tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon to quell the protests.

Read more: In China's third most populous province, 90% people Covid positive: Official

Newly inaugurated president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who defeated Jair Bolsonaro in the divisive October elections condemned the invasions as a "fascist" attack.

“These fascist fanatics have done something never before seen in this country's history. We will find out who these vandals are, and they will be brought down with the full force of the law,” Lula said.

Jair Bolsonaro also condemned the "pillaging and invasions of public buildings" in a tweet but defended the right to "peaceful protests."

Police have made 170 arrests following the protests, media reports said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail