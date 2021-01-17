Brazil health regulator sends back Sputnik V vaccine emergency use request
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Saturday it sent back documents submitted by pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica seeking approval for emergency use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine because they did not meet the minimum criteria required.
In a statement on the Health Ministry website, Anvisa said the firm's request failed to provide adequate assurances on its Phase III clinical trials and issues related to the manufacture of the vaccine.
Anvisa officials had said previously that the Sputnik V vaccine would have to be submitted to Phase III clinical trials in Brazil before its use can be authorized.
In its statement, Anvisa also said that any applicant requesting emergency use authorization must show its ongoing clinical trials of the vaccine will deliver long-term safety and effectiveness.
Uniao Quimica sought approval for the use of 10 million doses of Sputnik V in Brazil in the first quarter of this year.
Anvisa is expected to decide on authorizing emergency use of the vaccines developed by China's Sinovac and Britain's AstraZeneca on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 women government workers killed, 1 injured in Kabul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
List of 20 Indian-Americans nominated for key roles in Biden administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deaths, self-immolation draw scrutiny on China tech giants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore to require Covid-19 testing for all inbound travelers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China 'systematically prevented' probe into Covid-19 origins, says US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to return US to Paris accord, rescind Muslim ban on day one in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China reports 109 new Covid-19 cases to keep concerns simmering before Lunar NY
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France says Iran is building nuclear weapons capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US led the world in exposing 'horrific' abuses in Xinjiang, says Mike Pompeo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia's new reusable rocket engine will possibly have capacity for 50 flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin foe Navalny faces arrest as flies back to Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ally of poisoned Kremlin critic Navalny jailed in Moscow for extremism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus found in China ice cream samples, thousands of boxes seized: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden nominates Indian-American Uzra Zeya to key State Department position
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox