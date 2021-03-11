IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Brazil hospitals buckle in absence of national coronavirus plan
The most recent surge is driven by the P1 variant, which Brazil’s health minister said last month is three times as transmissible as the original strain.(Reuters)
The most recent surge is driven by the P1 variant, which Brazil’s health minister said last month is three times as transmissible as the original strain.(Reuters)
world news

Brazil hospitals buckle in absence of national coronavirus plan

For the last week, Brazilian governors sought to do something President Jair Bolsonaro obstinately rejects: cobble together a proposal for states to help curb the nation’s deadliest Covid-19 outbreak yet.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:06 AM IST

Brazil’s hospitals are faltering as a highly contagious coronavirus variant tears through the country, the president insists on unproven treatments and the only attempt to create a national plan to contain Covid-19 has just fallen short.

For the last week, Brazilian governors sought to do something President Jair Bolsonaro obstinately rejects: cobble together a proposal for states to help curb the nation’s deadliest Covid-19 outbreak yet. The effort was expected to include a curfew, prohibition of crowded events and limits on the hours non-essential services can operate.

The final product, presented Wednesday, was a one-page document that included general support for restricting activity but without any specific measures. Six governors, evidently still wary of antagonizing Bolsonaro, declined to sign on.

Piaui state's Gov. Wellington Dias told The Associated Press that, unless pressure on hospitals is eased, growing numbers of patients will have to endure the disease without a hospital bed or any hope of treatment in an intensive care unit.

“We have reached the limit across Brazil; rare are the exceptions,” Dias, who leads the governors’ forum, said. “The chance of dying without assistance is real.”

Those deaths have already started. In Brazil’s wealthiest state, Sao Paulo, at least 30 patients died this month while waiting for ICU beds, according to a tally published Wednesday by the news site G1. In southern Santa Catarina state, 419 people are waiting for transfer to ICU beds. In neighboring Rio Grande do Sul, ICU capacity is at 106%.

Alexandre Zavascki, a doctor in Rio Grande do Sul’s capital Porto Alegre, described a constant arrival of hospital patients who struggle to breathe.

“I have a lot of colleagues who, at times, stop to cry. This isn’t medicine we’re used to performing routinely. This is medicine adapted for a war scenario,” said Zavascki, who oversees infectious disease treatment at a private hospital. “We see a good part of the population refusing to see what’s happening, resisting the facts. Those people could be next to step inside the hospital and will want beds. But there won’t be one.”

The country, he added, needs “more rigid measures” from local authorities.

Over the president’s objections, the Supreme Court last year upheld cities' and states' jurisdiction to impose restrictions on activity. Even so, Bolsonaro consistently condemned their moves, saying the economy needed to keep churning and that isolation would cause depression. Measures were relaxed toward the end of 2020, as Covid-19 cases and deaths ebbed, municipal election campaigns kicked off and home-bound Brazilians grew fatigued by quarantine.

The most recent surge is driven by the P1 variant, which Brazil’s health minister said last month is three times as transmissible as the original strain. It first became dominant in the Amazonian city Manaus and in January forced the airlift of hundreds of patients to other states.

Brazil’s failure to arrest the virus' spread since then is increasingly seen as a concern not just for Latin American neighbors, but also as a warning to the world, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization, said in a March 5 press briefing.

“In the whole country, aggressive use of the public health measures, social measures, will be very, very crucial,” he said. “Without doing things to impact transmission or suppress the virus, I don’t think we will be able in Brazil to have the declining trend.”

Last week’s tally of more than 10,000 deaths was Brazil’s highest since the pandemic began, and this week's toll is on track to be even greater after the country posted nearly 2,300 deaths on Wednesday — blowing away the prior day's total that was also a record.

“Governors, like a lot of the population, are getting fed up with all this inaction,” said Margareth Dalcolmo, a prominent pulmonologist at the state-run Fiocruz Institute. She added that their proposed pact is vague and will remain symbolic unless it becomes far-reaching and confronts the federal government.

Brazil’s national council of state health secretaries last week called for the establishment of a national curfew and lockdown in regions that are approaching maximum hospital capacity. Bolsonaro again demurred.

“I won’t decree it,” Bolsonaro said Monday at an event. “And you can be sure of one thing: My army will not go to the street to oblige the people to stay home.”

Restrictions can already be found just outside the presidential palace after the Federal District's governor, Ibaneis Rocha, implemented a curfew and partial lockdown. Rocha warned Tuesday that he could clamp down harder, sparing only pharmacies and hospitals, if people keep disregarding rules. Currently, 213 people in the district are on the wait list for an ICU bed.

Bolsonaro told reporters Monday that the curfew is “an affront, inadmissible,” and said that even the WHO believes lockdowns are inadequate because they disproportionately hurt the poor. While the WHO acknowledges “profound negative effects,” it says some countries have had no choice but to impose heavy-handed measures to slow transmission, and that governments must make the most of the extra time provided to test and trace cases, while caring for patients.

Such nuance was lost on Bolsonaro. His government continues its search for silver-bullet solutions that so far has served only to stoke false hopes. Any idea appears to warrant consideration, except the ones from public health experts.

Bolsonaro's government spent tens of millions producing and distributing malaria pills, which have shown no benefit in rigorous studies. Still, Bolsonaro endorsed the drugs. He has also supported treatment with two drugs for fighting parasites, neither of which have shown effectiveness. He again touted their capacity to prevent hospitalizations during a Wednesday event in the presidential palace.

Bolsonaro also dispatched a committee to Israel this week to assess an unproven nasal spray that he has called “a miraculous product.” Fiocruz's Dalcolmo, whose younger sister is currently in an ICU, called the trip “really pathetic.”

Camila Romano, a researcher at the University of Sao Paulo’s Institute of Tropical Medicine, hopes a test her lab developed to identify worrisome variants, including P1, will help monitor and control their spread. She also wants to see stricter government measures, and citizens doing their part.

“Every day is a new surprise, a new variant, a city whose health system enters collapse,” Romano said. “We're now in the worst phase. Whether this will be the worst phase of all, unfortunately we don’t know what's yet to come.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brazil coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
“This fight is far from over,” Biden, meanwhile, said in his first televised prime-time address as US president, marking 12 months since the outbreak was declared a pandemic.(REUTERS)
“This fight is far from over,” Biden, meanwhile, said in his first televised prime-time address as US president, marking 12 months since the outbreak was declared a pandemic.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes

Agencies, Washington, Rome
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:04 AM IST
The US president’s words of encouragement came even as several countries around the world decided to bring in curbs to control a fresh resurgence of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, and Indian PM Narendra Modi during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday, (BLOOMBERG PHOTO).
US President Joe Biden, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, and Indian PM Narendra Modi during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday, (BLOOMBERG PHOTO).
world news

Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:36 AM IST
  • The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan on March 12, 2021. (Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden, top left, Yoshihide Suga, Japan's prime minister, top right, Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, bottom left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, on a monitor during the virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting at Suga’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan on March 12, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:28 PM IST
The grouping comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia shouldn’t undermine the interests of any third party or form “cliques”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday while the state-controlled media dismissed the Quad summit as an attempt to copy the Nato model
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google said in a blog post that Microsoft is engaging in “naked corporate opportunism” by appearing before Congress to back the proposal.(REUTERS)
Google said in a blog post that Microsoft is engaging in “naked corporate opportunism” by appearing before Congress to back the proposal.(REUTERS)
world news

Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Google’s statement came ahead of a hearing Friday held by the House antitrust panel that’s considering legislative proposals aimed at fostering competition in digital markets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic wait to buy cooking gas from the Petrobrás Oil Tankers Union.(AP)
People wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic wait to buy cooking gas from the Petrobrás Oil Tankers Union.(AP)
world news

Covid-19: WHO chief says situation in Brazil 'deeply concerning'

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:54 PM IST
All stakeholders should take the situation seriously, adding that neighbouring countries could be affected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP)
Anti-coup protesters gather with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP)
world news

Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar as violence against protesters mounts

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:37 PM IST
The UK foreign office warned that "political tension and unrest are widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence are rising".
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has emphasised that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity(ANI Photo)
India has emphasised that the protests by farmers must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity(ANI Photo)
world news

Farmers’ issue ‘absolutely, totally’ a matter for India: UK minister

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:35 PM IST
Ahmad’s visit to India will coincide with the UK’s release of the government’s Integrated Review into its post-Brexit foreign policy priorities next week, which is widely expected to confirm a so-called Indo-Pacific tilt in favour of countries like India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden noted that their meeting is also the first multilateral summit that he had the opportunity to host as president since assuming office on January 20.(AP)
Joe Biden noted that their meeting is also the first multilateral summit that he had the opportunity to host as president since assuming office on January 20.(AP)
world news

'Free and open' Indo-Pacific essential for all, says Biden

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:23 PM IST
The other Quad leaders expressed similar excitement and willingness to collaborate in the Indo-Pacific region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Rep. Jerry Nadler said Andrew Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers.(REUTERS)
US Rep. Jerry Nadler said Andrew Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers.(REUTERS)
world news

US lawmakers Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez call on New York governor Cuomo to resign

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:53 PM IST
  • The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italy PM Mario Draghi (FILE PHOTO/REUTERS)
Italy PM Mario Draghi (FILE PHOTO/REUTERS)
world news

'Will hike budget deficit further': Italy PM Draghi on plan to boost economy

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Mario Draghi, who was sworn-in a month ago, also promised to intensify Italy's vaccination drive. The country's most recent estimate was for a deficit-to-GDP ratio of 8.8% this year, down only slightly from 9.5% in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of a cannabis plant planted by the Mexican Cannabis Movement in front of the Mexican Senate in Mexico City, on March 10, 2021.(AFP)
View of a cannabis plant planted by the Mexican Cannabis Movement in front of the Mexican Senate in Mexico City, on March 10, 2021.(AFP)
world news

Explained: Mexico’s landmark move to legalise marijuana, possible impact on US

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US president Donald Trump (File Photo)
Former US president Donald Trump (File Photo)
world news

NYC prosecutor overseeing probe against Trump probe says won't seek reelection

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. made the announcement in a memo to his staff, ending months of speculation about his future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - in this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, students attend an open air class at a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan, An Afghan education ministry memo banning girls, 12 years old and older, from singing at public school functions, which the education ministry tells The Associated Press was a mistake, is causing a social media stir. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
FILE - in this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, students attend an open air class at a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan, An Afghan education ministry memo banning girls, 12 years old and older, from singing at public school functions, which the education ministry tells The Associated Press was a mistake, is causing a social media stir. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
world news

Memo banning Afghan girls from singing prompts #IAmMySong protest

AP, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • #IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four-member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.(NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)
Known as the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue,” representatives for the four-member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.(NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)
world news

Cooperation between countries should not 'target' third party: China

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:32 PM IST
China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas. Beijing has also made substantial progress in militarising its man-made islands in the past few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
King Salman approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting firms and individuals operating in the sector to mitigate Covid-related financial and economic effects. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP)(AP)
King Salman approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting firms and individuals operating in the sector to mitigate Covid-related financial and economic effects. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP)(AP)
world news

Saudi King Salman sacks hajj and umrah minister in royal decrees

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • "Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP