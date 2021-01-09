Brazil President Bolsonaro asks India to expedite vaccine shipment
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite a shipment of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine amid broader delays to the vaccine's arrival in Brazil, according to a letter on Friday.
Bolsonaro's letter, released by his press office, comes amid growing pressure to speed up Brazil's vaccine rollout and end the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak. Critics say the immunization campaign is running behind regional peers, and they question why the government has not moved more quickly.
"To enable the immediate implementation of our National Immunization Program, I would appreciate ... the supply to Brazil, with the possible urgency and without jeopardizing the Indian vaccination program, of 2 million doses," Bolsonaro wrote in the letter, shared by his press office.
His message to Modi comes as the federally funded Fiocruz biomedical center said on Friday that the active ingredients needed to fill and finish millions of doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, previously slated to arrive in the country on Saturday, may not land until the end of the month.
Fiocruz, which was counting on the shipment Saturday to supply the government with doses this month, said it was in talks to import more finished doses of the vaccine, likely from India on top of the 2 million it has already ordered.
A source involved said the active ingredient is ready to be shipped to Brazil but is waiting for an export license from China, where it is produced.
Earlier, Fiocruz requested an emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca vaccines coming from India, which are expected to arrive in Brazil in the middle of this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French warplanes fly over Central African Republic again as vote tensions grow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ain't flying unless it's just us: Jakarta man books entire flight to avoid Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
62 passengers, crew aboard Indonesia plane suspected to have crashed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers argue why Trump must be removed with only a few days left in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK rolls out 'Act like you’ve got it' drive amid 'alarming' Covid-19 spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nancy Pelosi moves cautiously against Trump as Biden focuses on agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Rishi Sunak looking to delay tax rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First Qatari vehicles cross border into Saudi after Gulf detente
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos in Pak Senate over arrest of PDM workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol Hill violence: Chicago police union head apologises for defending mob
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5.7 magnitude quake strikes Taiwan, no immediate reports of damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 killed by avalanche at Siberian ski resort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How Trump could be impeached again within days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore to legislate on contact-trace data use for crimes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox