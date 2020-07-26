e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Brazil records over 51,000 Covid-19 cases, 1,211 deaths in last 24 hours

Brazil records over 51,000 Covid-19 cases, 1,211 deaths in last 24 hours

Over 1.6 million people have recovered from Covid-19 in Brazil since the start of the epidemic in the country, according to the health ministry.

world Updated: Jul 26, 2020 07:48 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Brasilia
A week ago, Brazil’s toll stood at around 78,700, thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 8,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, one thousand more than the previous weekly rise.
A week ago, Brazil’s toll stood at around 78,700, thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 8,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, one thousand more than the previous weekly rise.(Reuters file photo)
         

More than 51,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, while the death toll increased by over 1,200 in that period, according to the latest data from the country’s health ministry.

The Latin American country now has a total of 2,394,513 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 51,147 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the ministry said on Saturday. Over the same period, 1,211 new deaths were confirmed, bringing the country’s total toll up to 86,449.

On Friday, Brazil reported 55,891 new Covid-19 cases and over 1,150 new virus-related deaths. A week ago, Brazil’s toll stood at around 78,700, thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 8,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, one thousand more than the previous weekly rise.

Over 1.6 million people have recovered from Covid-19 in Brazil since the start of the epidemic in the country, according to the health ministry.

WHO Executive Director Michael Ryan said earlier this month that the coronavirus curve had plateaued in Brazil and that the country, which is only surpassed by the US in terms of total cases and deaths, could now push the disease down.

On Saturday, Brazilian media reported that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rio de Janeiro had cancelled the New Year’s Eve celebrations that bring three million people every year to Copacabana beach.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has tested positive for the new coronavirus twice since falling ill earlier in July, said on Saturday that his third test had come back negative.

tags
top news
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
Unlock 3: Metro trains, schools likely to not reopen
Unlock 3: Metro trains, schools likely to not reopen
Covid-19 latest updates: US has over 4.17 million of world’s 15.98 million cases
Covid-19 latest updates: US has over 4.17 million of world’s 15.98 million cases
Rajasthan crisis puts governors’ powers in the spotlight
Rajasthan crisis puts governors’ powers in the spotlight
Explainer: What is mahajobs portal and how it is helping during Covid-19
Explainer: What is mahajobs portal and how it is helping during Covid-19
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
COVAX Facility aims to deliver 2 bn doses by end of 2021: Dr Poonam K Singh
COVAX Facility aims to deliver 2 bn doses by end of 2021: Dr Poonam K Singh
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In