Brazil surpasses 1.5 million coronavirus cases, with over 63,000 deaths

Brazil surpasses 1.5 million coronavirus cases, with over 63,000 deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 1,290 to 63,174, according to the ministry.

world Updated: Jul 04, 2020 07:39 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Rio De Janeiro
The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 1,290 to 63,174, according to the ministry.
The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 1,290 to 63,174, according to the ministry.(AFP)
         

Brazil registered 42,223 additional coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,539,081, the second-worst outbreak in the world behind the United States.

The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 1,290 to 63,174, according to the ministry.

The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 1,290 to 63,174, according to the ministry.

