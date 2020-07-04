Brazil surpasses 1.5 million coronavirus cases, with over 63,000 deaths
Updated: Jul 04, 2020 07:39 IST
Rio De Janeiro
Brazil registered 42,223 additional coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,539,081, the second-worst outbreak in the world behind the United States.
