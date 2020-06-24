e-paper
Home / World News / Brazilian court orders Prez Jair Bolsonaro to wear face mask when outdoors

Brazilian court orders Prez Jair Bolsonaro to wear face mask when outdoors

During recent weekends, a sometimes unmasked President Jair Bolsonaro has joined throngs of people protesting against Brazil’s Congress and Supreme Court.

world Updated: Jun 24, 2020 14:52 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Rio de Janerio
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro often appears at public events with a mask, unlike some other heads of state.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro often appears at public events with a mask, unlike some other heads of state.(Reuters file photo)
         

A Brazilian federal judge on Tuesday ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to comply with local rules to wear a face mask whenever he is outdoors in the capital of Brasilia.

During recent weekends, a sometimes unmasked Bolsonaro has joined throngs of people protesting against Brazil’s Congress and Supreme Court. He has often visited bakeries and outdoor food stalls, drawing crowds around him.

Judge Renato Coelho Borelli said in his ruling that Bolsonaro “has exposed other people to the contagion of a disease that has caused national commotion.” Brazil’s federal district requires people to wear face masks in public to help control the spread of the new coronavirus. Failure to comply carries a possible daily fine of USD 390.

Bolsonaro often appears at public events with a mask, unlike some other heads of state.

