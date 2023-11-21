close_game
close_game
News / World News / Britain and South Korea to jointly enforce sanctions against North Korea

Britain and South Korea to jointly enforce sanctions against North Korea

Reuters |
Nov 21, 2023 03:23 PM IST

The agreement will support closer relations between Britain's Royal Navy and the South Korean navy.

Britain and South Korea will sign a defence agreement during a state visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol this week to jointly enforce United Nations Security Council sanctions on North Korea, the British government said on Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the 9th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, in Pyongyang.(Reuters)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the 9th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, in Pyongyang.(Reuters)

The agreement will support closer relations between Britain's Royal Navy and the South Korean navy to counter smuggling in the East China Sea which is aimed at bypassing international sanctions, Britain said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out