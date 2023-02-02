UK houses worth 584 million pounds to fall into sea amid coastal erosion: Report

As global warming and its impact continue to impact many parts of the world, a new study conducted by a climate action group showed that thousands of coastal houses in Britain are at risk of sinking. The houses are located in areas affected by coastal erosion, the study said.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan did not expect ‘negative pushback’ over 'Spare' but they…

Climate change advocacy group One Home said that this would include 21 coastal villages and hamlets in England and houses worth almost 584 million pounds. The houses are most at risk of being submerged by the year 2100, the study noted.

"Using data from the Environment Agency's National Coastal Erosion Risk Mapping (NCERM), the organisation calculated the projected loss amount by region and the average price of properties in each region," Mirror reported quoting the study.

“The areas that are at risk of being submerged include seaside villages in Cornwall, Cumbria, Dorset, East Yorkshire, Essex, Kent, the Isle of Wight, Northumberland, Norfolk, and Sussex, amounting to 2,218 properties that are together worth around 584 million pounds,” the study said.

Read more: Princess Diana’s letters to friends during divorce from King Charles up for sale

The report also stated that "a rise in sea level is causing England's coast to erode faster than before. 2022 was the warmest year in England since records began 364 years ago. As the world warms, storms intensify, ice melts faster, and the oceans expand, causing sea levels to rise. "

“England's crumbling cliffs mean up to 80,000 homes are at risk of falling into the sea by the end of the century. There is no insurance or compensation scheme available for those impacted, and home owners may have to pay for the demolition of their home,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON